April 01, 2023
Horizon House receives $50,000 memorial gift in honor of Michael George Debo

Michael George Debo was a support of Horizon House for more than 40 years

By Shaw Local News Network
(From left) Michelle Rich, Horizon House CEO, Matt Debo, Dana Debo-Kuhne and Gena Debo presents on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, a memorial gift of $50,000 to Horizon House of Illinois Valley, Inc. The donation was made in memory of Michael George Debo, who died in February 2023. (Photo provided by Carol Fesco)

A $50,000 memorial gift was given to Horizon House of Illinois Valley, Inc. in Peru on Wednesday.

The donation was made in memory of Michael George Debo, who died in February 2023.

Debo was a supporter of Horizon House for more than 40 years.

“His generosity over the years has made a significant impact on the services and supports Horizon House provides to individuals with disabilities,” said Michelle Rich, Horizon House CEO. “As the owner of Debo Ace Hardware, Mike generously gave the lead gift to Horizon House’s annual fundraising campaign, The Road to Independence in 2008 and 2016. His sense of community and philanthropic nature is part of his legacy that lives on in his children.”

His daughter, Dana, served as a member of Horizon House’s Board of Directors for six years and a member of the agency’s personnel committee. Both Dana and Matt have been Road to Independence campaign chairpersons, volunteers, and also are generous donors. Additionally, Debo Ace Hardware has hosted annual bake sales and book sales for years that benefit Horizon House.

Gena Debo receives services from Horizon House and lives in a home that she shares with five roommates. The Debos are active in Gena’s life and share milestones with the friends and Horizon House staff that are important to her. Gena had a birthday last week her family and friends from Horizon House celebrated together.

This gift in Mike’s memory will be used to further Horizon House’s mission to discover, empower and support opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to achieve their hopes, dreams and desires in the community.