4 candidates vie for 3 positions on La Salle Elementary board

Four candidates will compete for three positions on the La Salle Elementary District 122 school board in the April 4 election.

Shaw Local News Network sent a questionnaire to the candidates for La Salle Elementary School Board. Here are their responses, listed alphabetically. Sines did not provide a photo of herself.

Madonna Duncan

Incumbent Madonna Duncan is running for for the La Salle Elementary District 122 Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4 election. (Photo Provided by Madonna Duncan)

Appointed to the La Salle Elementary District 122 Board of Education in May 2022

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

The La Salle Elementary School District’s curriculum is regularly reviewed by highly qualified administration and staff. Upon their recommendations, along with the invaluable input of our students and their families, necessary changes are reviewed by the Board of Education and implemented where appropriate. I will continue to follow this process.

What would you like to accomplish in your position, if elected?

If reelected as a board member, I feel my professional background as a public relations specialist can continue to add value to that role. Throughout my career, I have worked in a team setting to accomplish common goals that support both my employer and clients. I am self-motivated, display good judgement, and look for opportunities to help others through transparent communication, efficient management and proactive approaches.

I am also a licensed substitute teacher, and I am committed to various volunteer efforts within the LaSalle Elementary School District and local community. In addition to my professional experience, my children have attended school at Northwest Elementary and Lincoln Junior High for the past four years.

I feel my work experience, involvement in the community and familiarity with the school district allow me to be a positive contributor to La Salle’s Board of Education.

During my term, I hope to accomplish the following: Support administration and staff in creating safe and modern buildings. Provide curriculum and the educational tools to address the needs of students in this rapidly changing world. Increase programs to address the mental health needs of students, administration and staff.

What are some issues within your school district and how will you resolve them?

The Board of Education and administration are continuing to address space and facilities issues in fiscally responsible ways by pursuing available grants to ensure the buildings are safe and modern and our students have access to the most advanced educational tools and technology possible. We will work hard to provide students and staff with the best resources our funding allows so our students are prepared for the next level of their education.

If you were able to allocate additional funds to one area within the school district, what would it be and why?

La Salle Elementary School District 122 offers residents of our community access to top notch education professionals who provide outstanding opportunities for students to learn and be prepared for their future education. La Salle Elementary is a well-rounded school that allows its students to take advantage of a broad range of extra-curricular activities ranging from sports to music and art, as well as cooking clubs and adventure leagues. Ensuring that we can continue to attract and retain these talented professionals as well as continue to fund the great programs we currently offer is always priority-one.

In recent years, finding more effective ways to address mental health has been an area of focus and concern within schools. The administration and faculty in La Salle understand and emphasize the importance of educating and developing the “entire student.” I will work with the administration in support of additional programs to address the mental health needs of students, faculty and staff to foster a safe and healthy learning environment.

Mallory Ploch

Elected to the La Salle Elementary District 122 Board of Education in 2019

Incumbent Mallory Ploch is running for reelection on the La Salle Elementary District 122 Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4 election. (Photo Provided By Mallory )

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

At this point, I do not quite propose changes per say, but I do believe in ensuring the district has an appropriate review and renewal cycle.

What would you like to accomplish in your position, if elected?

In my last four year term, I took updating out board goals. I would like to continue to ensure all decisions we make fall in line with our goals. Additionally, I would like to align our superintend evaluation with our goals. Additionally, I would like to continue to focus my energies on fostering a positive school climate. It is so important for board members to work with school leaders, teachers and families to create a positive school climate that promotes student success and staff retention. Lastly. I would like to continue to monitor student achievement and district data closely. It is imperative that board members work with school leaders to make necessary adjustments to improve outcomes for all students.

In addition to serving on the board, I am a former teacher within the district, a parent, currently a principal (outside the district) and naturally a community member. With that, I wear many hats in the education realm and have a deep passion and knowledge base.

What are some issues within your school district and how will you resolve them? If you were able to allocate additional funds to one area within the school district, what would it be and why?

I do believe these questions go together in the context of La Salle. The student population is growing (which isn’t really an issue, it’s a great thing!) and in turn, our staff is growing. With that, fund allocations should be devoted to expanding our space and resources to support our growing population.

Stacie Sines

Incumbent, elected to the La Salle Elementary District 122 Board of Education

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I don’t propose any specific changes to our current curriculum. We have practices in place to review this on a regular basis.

What would you like to accomplish in your position, if elected?

I would like to continue to support the mission of the school to provide a nurturing, challenging learning environment in order to assist each student in becoming lifelong learners and socially responsible citizens.

What are some issues within your school district and how will you resolve them?

We want to keep and hire the best teachers and staff to support our students in their learning journey.

If you were able to allocate additional funds to one area within the school district, what would it be and why?

I think additional funds focused on mental health would benefit the students and the issues they are dealing with on a regular basis. This would also help to promote social and emotional competency.

Kristina Stachowiak-Husband

No previously elected positions

Newcomer Kristina Stachowiak-Husband is running for the La Salle Elementary District 122 Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4 election. (Photo Provided By Kristina Stachowiak-Husband)

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

As a board member and not an educator, we rely on our exerts to pick the curriculum, but if asked or appointed regarding the curriculum I certainly have opinions regarding the direction of a modern curriculum.

What would you like to accomplish in your position, if elected?

I have no agenda at this time, If I were to get elected, in time I would definitely figure out my agenda.

This is the time in my life when I want to contribute to La Salle Elementary and give back all the years my family and I have been attending, as my youngest son is still there.

What are some issues within your school district and how will you resolve them?

I currently have no issues with the school district. Attending La Salle Elementary my whole elementary time in school, as my children have, the teachers, administration have been wonderful. If elected to the school board, my goal would be to keep that up. The children are of most importance, and the communication at the school has been amazing.

If you were able to allocate additional funds to one area within the school district, what would it be and why?

No one area is more important and any other areas. Children are going to try many things in their school life so you can’t just pick one area.