IVCC to host Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories

Illinois Valley Community College has several free brown bag lunch Women’s History Month events in March in room CTC 124-125 under the theme Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.

At noon Monday, March 28, Heather Steele, IVCC and Safe Journey’s Prevention Educator will present Famous Survivor Stories, a collection of famous women who have survived sexual and domestic violence. A short discussion will follow the presentation.

IVCC instructor, Kayla Greenwell will discuss Strange and Wondrous Worlds: BIPOC Women in Science Fiction at noon Wednesday, March 29. Greenwell will introduce attendees to the growing number of female voices in sci-fi and fantasy from the 1950s to today and uncover the subversive nature of the genre.

She will discuss how writers such as Octavia Butler, N.K. Jemisin, Carmen Maria Machado and Margaret Atwood make their voices heard through an instrument originally designed to silence them.

One Book, One College will host the recorded Zoom presentation Making Maid: The Transfer from Memoir to Movie, by IVCC instructor Kimberly M. Radek-Hall Thursday, March 30 at www.ivcc.edu/onebook.

The discussion will cover aspects of narrative and film in relation to cleaning and gender and how it is presented on screen, specifically in regard to “Maid,” the Netflix series based on Stephanie Land’s book.

IVCC Alum, Aiden Ethington, will discuss contemporary issues facing the country’s transgender population at noon, Friday, March 31, especially in the face of legislation wanting to take away their rights and healthcare.

The public is welcome to all events and invited to bring their lunch. For information, email Radek-Hall at Kimberly_RadekHall@ivcc.edu.