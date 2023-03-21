Lighted Way in La Salle to host annual spaghetti dinner

It’s an incredibly important cause in the community — Lighted Way Executive Director Jessica Kreiser

Lighted Way will host its 24th annual spaghetti fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Uptown Grill, 601 First St., downtown La Salle.

The $12 spaghetti meal includes a generous portion of spaghetti, salad, a piece of Italian bread and a piece of cake. Dine in, drive-thru and carry out are available.

There will be $5 raffle tickets available with a money prize, and more than 50 raffle baskets for a $1 ticket. All proceeds will go towards the new Lighted Way building sensory rooms and technology.

Lighted Way Executive Director Jessica Kreiser said people should come support because its “incredibly important cause in the community” and they’d be “supporting some of the most awesome kids on the planet.”

Lighted Way is a nonprofit, non-public school for students ages 3 to 22 with intellectual and physical disabilities.

People can buy tickets in advance but it is not required. Tickets are available upon arrival or in advance by calling the Lighted Way at 815-224-1345.