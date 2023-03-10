Hartauer Insurance ranks No. 1 of 366 Pekin Insurance agencies

Pekin Insurance announced Hartauer Insurance Agency, with offices in La Salle, received the Agency of the Year Award.

This award is presented to one agency in each of Pekin Insurance’s core states that meet the criteria of excellence, commitment and dedication in the sale of insurance and exemplary customer service, the insurance company said in a press release.

Of the 19 years Bart Hartauer has been associated with Pekin, his agency has ranked No. 1 three of the years, and his is the only agency to receive the award multiple times. This is of 366 agencies in Illinois.

The late Robert T. Tebben contributed more than any other individual to the present success of Pekin Insurance, and he served the company for more than 50 years. He believed Pekin Insurance agencies should go Beyond the expected to provide a full range of services to their customers.

For more information about Pekin Insurance and Hartauer Insurance, call 815-223-1795 or visit https://www.hartauer.com/home