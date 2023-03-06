Carus completes transfer of materials from La Salle warehouse

Carus LLC finished transferring all Tier II chemical materials out of its Apollo warehouse in La Salle and into its facility in Ottawa, completing a plan launched Feb. 20.

The La Salle warehouse is located at the east end of Porter Avenue.

“Delivering on this promise is an important milestone in our relationship with our community,” said Allen Gibbs, vice president of operations at Carus, in a press release issued Monday. “We remain committed to working with our neighbors to share and protect resources in La Salle, as well as providing peace of mind.”

Carus Chemical said Feb. 22, in information that was shared during the La Salle City Council meeting, it will remove all materials from the La Salle warehouse within a two-week span, after a resident raised concerns about what was being stored there.

To enhance the safety of the La Salle community, Carus has also upgraded the Apollo Warehouse safety and security, the company said. Carus continues to work with the city of La Salle, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and other regulatory agencies to ensure the Apollo Warehouse is operated in accordance with regulatory guidelines and safety standards.

The Ottawa facility where chemicals will be housed is located in South Towne Mall.

Carus was founded in 1915 in La Salle and is a family-owned manufacturer of chemical products. The company supplies products and services for municipal water treatment, wastewater, air purification and soil remediation.