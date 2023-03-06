Ashley Furniture in Peru cuts ribbon on opening

An Ashley Furniture Outlet store recently opened at 1651 38th St., Peru.

The 25,000-square-foot store will sell indoor and outdoor furniture, as well as mattresses. Ashley Outlet is owned and operated by the Bruegge family, fifth generation.

“(The outlet store is) a more causal atmosphere,” owner Mike Bruegge, who also has stores in Peoria, Champaign and Mt. Vernon, previously told Shaw Media. “We have the same product as a HomeStore. The way it’s laid out we’ll have a high density of items, so we’ll have more product is a smaller space which will give Peru a big selection of Ashley. The largest selection of Ashley in the area.”

The storefront had been vacant since the closing of MC Sports in 2017.

The hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.