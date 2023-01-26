3 lawmakers collecting valentines for senior citizens

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) is kicking off her Valentines for Seniors card drive to help uplift the spirits of long-term care and assisted-living facility residents.

“It’s very important to me that we ensure the seniors that live in these facilities know that they are a valued part of our community,” Rezin said. “These cards are just one way that we can show them just how important they are to us.”

To help with this goal, Rezin is encouraging churches, schools and community members of the 38th Senate District, which includes La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, to write Valentine’s Day cards that can be dropped off or mailed to her district offices. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to the various long-term care facilities that make up the district.

Cards can be dropped off from now to Feb. 6 at Rezin’s Morris and Peru district offices, which are located at 1802 N. Division St., Suite 314, Morris, IL 60450, and 350 Fifth St., Suite 264, Peru, IL 61354.

State Sen. Tom Bennet, R-Gibson City, also is asking to brighten the day of senior citizens across the 53rd Senate District.

State Sen. Tom Bennet, R-Gibson City, also is asking to brighten the day of senior citizens across the 53rd Senate District.

“My hope is to make sure that no one feels forgotten on Valentine’s Day, especially those who are living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” Bennett said. “I need your help. A few minutes of your time can make a big difference.”

To help with this goal, Bennett is asking students, scout groups, churches, and other groups to consider creating homemade cards that will be delivered to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other long-term care facilities throughout the 53rd Senate District, which includes La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Livingston counties.

Cards be mailed or dropped off from now to Feb. 7 at Bennett’s district office, which is located at 1715 N. Division St., Morris, IL 60450. There will be a drop box inside the office during normal business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be a small mailbox outside where cards can be dropped afterhours.

For questions, contact mmays@sgop.ilga.gov.

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, is launching his Valentines for Seniors card drive.

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, is launching his Valentines for Seniors card drive.

“Too often, Valentine’s Day can be a lonely and difficult time for the residents living in our state’s long-term care facilities,” Stoller said. “Delivering Valentine’s Day cards is a small gesture that our community can make to help these seniors know that they are not alone and that there are people out there that care and love them.”

To help with this goal, Stoller is encouraging churches, schools and community members of the 37th Senate District, which includes Bureau County, to write Valentine’s Day cards that can be dropped off or mailed to his district offices. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to the various long-term care facilities that make up the district.

Cards can be dropped off from now to Feb. 7 at Stoller’s Dixon and Peoria district offices, which are located at 121 E. First St., Dixon, IL 61021 and 5415 University St., Suite 105, Peoria, IL 61614.

If delivering cards in person, place all cards in the marked mailbox located inside the Peoria office during regular work hours. Contact Nancy Naylor, deputy chief of staff, at nancy.senatorstoller@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off time for the Dixon office.