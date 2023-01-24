Studstill announces sale of 8 radio stations to Shaw Media

Studstill Media and the Studstill family has agreed to sell its eight radio stations to Shaw Local Radio Co.

Included in the sale are WALS-FM in Oglesby; WIVQ in Spring Valley; WSTQ-FM, WSPL-AM and WYYS-FM in Streator; WGLC in Mendota, WBZG in Peru and W253BX in Streator.

Bob Heymann of the Chicago office of Media Services Group served as the broker for the seller in this transaction, which was reported to be for a total of $1.8 million, according to Studstill Media.

“Our company has reached an agreement with Studstill Media to acquire their radio stations,” said John Rung, president and CEO of Shaw Media, which owns the NewsTribune in La Salle, The Times in Ottawa and the Bureau County Republican in Princeton. “The transaction is currently under FCC review. We are hopeful that we will be able to move forward with the deal in the coming months.”

Shaw Media was founded in 1851, having the third oldest, continuously owned and operated family newspaper in the nation. It is the nation’s eighth-largest newspaper publisher with more than 300 employees, serving communities across Northern Illinois both in print and online media.