8 Mendota High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Eight students from the Mendota High School graduating class of 2023 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state agency committed to helping to make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, confers this recognition to top Illinois high school students annually. Illinois State Scholars represent about the top 10% of high school seniors from high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester grade point average.

The following Mendota High School students have been named 2022-2023 Illinois State Scholars:

William Bentley, son of Ben and Sharlene Bentley, of Mendota; Melaina Bierwirth, daughter of Melissa Verna, of Mendota; Isabelle Escatel, daughter of Isidro and Carrie Escatel, of Mendota; Alexis Finley, daughter of Adam and Carrie Finley, of Mendota; Abigail Kunz, daughter of Matthew and Stephanie Kunz, of Mendota; Neal Linden, son of Maureen Linden, of Mendota; Carlos Olivas, son of Natasha Lemus, of Mendota; and Avery Pierce, son of Darrell and Sheila Pierce, of West Brooklyn.