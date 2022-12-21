St. Margaret’s hospitals in Spring Valley, Peru to serve as warming centers

With the upcoming Winter Storm Warning calling for dangerous weather conditions Thursday through the weekend, St. Margaret’s Health is opening warming centers for the public at its Spring Valley and Peru hospitals.

The following warming centers will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, to Monday, Dec 26.

At St. Margaret’s Spring Valley, the warming center will be located at the presentation room on the first floor. At St. Margaret’s in Peru, it will be in the cafeteria located on the first floor.

Both areas are not staffed with hospital employees. Guests need to remain in the designated room warming centers. Food can be purchased in the cafeterias or from vending machines.

For more information, call 815-664-5311. Stay safe and remember to check on neighbors, loved ones and pets during these potentially dangerous conditions.

St. Margaret’s in Peru is located at 925 West St. and in Spring Valley at 600 E. First St.