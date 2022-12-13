Here’s who’s running for school board in La Salle County

La Salle County school board candidates filed petitions Monday to be on the April 4 ballot. Monday was the first day candidates could file. Candidates can file up to when the La Salle County Clerk’s Office, 707 E. Etna Rd., Ottawa, closes Monday, Dec. 19, to be on the ballot.

Monday’s listing includes those who filed their candidacy up to Monday afternoon, but La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner said it will not include candidates who filed later in the afternoon.

Anyone with questions on filing for candidacy can contact the La Salle County Clerk’s Office at 815-434-8202.

Deer Park School

Candidates who filed: Lisa Kerestes

Seats expiring: Kerestes, Terry Mix, Alex Pond

Dimmick Grade School

Candidates who filed: Josh Turigliatti

Seats expiring: Gina Mudge, Michelle Rich, Turigliatti

Grand Ridge Grade School

Candidates who filed: Dottie Groesch, Joshua Jabczynski, Mary Domoleczny

Seats expiring: Domoleczny, Mike Wielgopolan, George Lukach

La Salle Elementary

Candidates who filed: Madonna Duncan, Stacy Sines

Seats expiring: Charlie Faletti, Mallory Ploch, Brad Washkowiak, Sines, Duncan

La Salle-Peru High School

Candidates who filed: Scott Pescetto, Gregory Sarver, Sally Hocking Taliani

Seats expiring: Tony Sparks, Sarver, Taliani

Leland Unit School District

Candidates who filed: Claire Anderson

Seats expiring: Heather Wesson, Sara Gunderson-Miller, Brad Riskedal, Anderson

Marseilles Elementary

Candidates who filed: Jim Barnes, Cherise Bolosna-Byone

Seats expiring: Barnes, Byone, Larry Cowie

Mendota Elementary

Candidates who filed: Sarah Landers

Seats expiring: Theresa Komitas, Branda Schroeder, Shannon Beetz, Landers

Mendota High School

Candidates who filed: Sarah Coss

Seats expiring: Matt Hanaman, Megan Faber, Coss

Miller Township Elementary (Milton Pope)

Candidates who filed: John Atchley

Seats expiring: Mark Long, Michael Straith, Atchley

Oglesby Elementary

Candidates who filed: Laura Hein, Anthony Strand

Seats expiring: Mike Barrie, Scott Pescetto, Hein

Ottawa Elementary

Candidates who filed: Mary Ganiere, Brenden Donahue, Sean Conley

Seats expiring: Ganiere, Donahue, Conley, Stephen Omolecki

Ottawa High School

Candidates who filed: John Levy, Shawn Collins

Seats expiring: Roger Amm, Sarah Shumway, Levy

Peru Elementary

Candidates who filed: Amanda Harty, Alison Goode

Seats expiring: Rob Ankiewicz, Simon Kampwerth, Jr., Austin Taylor, John Atkins, Goode

Seneca Grade School

Candidates who filed: Tracy Justice

Seats expiring: Matt Peterson, Brent Sulzberger, Justice

Seneca High School

Candidates who filed: Ronald E. Frye

Seats expiring: Sara Olson, Rich Hamilton, Frye

Streator Elementary

Candidates who filed: Tanya Jacobs

Seats expiring: Jason Robart, Ashley Heider, Jim Parr

Streator High School

Candidates who filed: Steve Biroschik, Michael Holcomb, Steve Hoekstra, Earl Woeltje

Seats expiring: Eric Hoffmeyer, Woeltje, Hoekstra, Biroschik

Tonica Grade School

Candidates who filed: Jennifer Konczak, Julie Goff Rietgraf Zimmer, Sarah Briddick

Seats expiring: Konczak, Zimmer, Chad Lambert

Waltham Grade School

Candidates who filed: Kimberly Morello, Rachel Balestri

Seats expiring: Kathy Jereb, Skip DeMaso, Morello