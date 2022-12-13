Here’s who’s running for school board in La Salle County

La Salle County school board candidates filed petitions Monday to be on the April 4 ballot. Monday was the first day candidates could file. Candidates can file up to when the La Salle County Clerk’s Office, 707 E. Etna Rd., Ottawa, closes Monday, Dec. 19, to be on the ballot.
Monday’s listing includes those who filed their candidacy up to Monday afternoon, but La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner said it will not include candidates who filed later in the afternoon.
Anyone with questions on filing for candidacy can contact the La Salle County Clerk’s Office at 815-434-8202.
Deer Park School
Candidates who filed: Lisa Kerestes
Seats expiring: Kerestes, Terry Mix, Alex Pond
Dimmick Grade School
Candidates who filed: Josh Turigliatti
Seats expiring: Gina Mudge, Michelle Rich, Turigliatti
Grand Ridge Grade School
Candidates who filed: Dottie Groesch, Joshua Jabczynski, Mary Domoleczny
Seats expiring: Domoleczny, Mike Wielgopolan, George Lukach
La Salle Elementary
Candidates who filed: Madonna Duncan, Stacy Sines
Seats expiring: Charlie Faletti, Mallory Ploch, Brad Washkowiak, Sines, Duncan
La Salle-Peru High School
Candidates who filed: Scott Pescetto, Gregory Sarver, Sally Hocking Taliani
Seats expiring: Tony Sparks, Sarver, Taliani
Leland Unit School District
Candidates who filed: Claire Anderson
Seats expiring: Heather Wesson, Sara Gunderson-Miller, Brad Riskedal, Anderson
Marseilles Elementary
Candidates who filed: Jim Barnes, Cherise Bolosna-Byone
Seats expiring: Barnes, Byone, Larry Cowie
Mendota Elementary
Candidates who filed: Sarah Landers
Seats expiring: Theresa Komitas, Branda Schroeder, Shannon Beetz, Landers
Mendota High School
Candidates who filed: Sarah Coss
Seats expiring: Matt Hanaman, Megan Faber, Coss
Miller Township Elementary (Milton Pope)
Candidates who filed: John Atchley
Seats expiring: Mark Long, Michael Straith, Atchley
Oglesby Elementary
Candidates who filed: Laura Hein, Anthony Strand
Seats expiring: Mike Barrie, Scott Pescetto, Hein
Ottawa Elementary
Candidates who filed: Mary Ganiere, Brenden Donahue, Sean Conley
Seats expiring: Ganiere, Donahue, Conley, Stephen Omolecki
Ottawa High School
Candidates who filed: John Levy, Shawn Collins
Seats expiring: Roger Amm, Sarah Shumway, Levy
Peru Elementary
Candidates who filed: Amanda Harty, Alison Goode
Seats expiring: Rob Ankiewicz, Simon Kampwerth, Jr., Austin Taylor, John Atkins, Goode
Seneca Grade School
Candidates who filed: Tracy Justice
Seats expiring: Matt Peterson, Brent Sulzberger, Justice
Seneca High School
Candidates who filed: Ronald E. Frye
Seats expiring: Sara Olson, Rich Hamilton, Frye
Streator Elementary
Candidates who filed: Tanya Jacobs
Seats expiring: Jason Robart, Ashley Heider, Jim Parr
Streator High School
Candidates who filed: Steve Biroschik, Michael Holcomb, Steve Hoekstra, Earl Woeltje
Seats expiring: Eric Hoffmeyer, Woeltje, Hoekstra, Biroschik
Tonica Grade School
Candidates who filed: Jennifer Konczak, Julie Goff Rietgraf Zimmer, Sarah Briddick
Seats expiring: Konczak, Zimmer, Chad Lambert
Waltham Grade School
Candidates who filed: Kimberly Morello, Rachel Balestri
Seats expiring: Kathy Jereb, Skip DeMaso, Morello