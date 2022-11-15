Ashley Furniture to open in Peru next year

An Ashley Furniture Outlet store is under construction at 1651 38th St., Peru.
The 25,000-square-foot store is set to open mid-winter, said owner Mike Bruegge, who also has stores in Peoria, Champaign and Mt. Vernon.
“It’s a more casual atmosphere,” Bruegge said of the outlet store. “We have the same product as a HomeStore. The way it’s laid out we’ll have a high density of items, so we’ll have more product is a smaller space, which will give Peru a big selection of Ashley. The largest selection of Ashley in the area.
“Our driving core strategy is we display a lot of products with great prices. You buy it and take it with you or we’ll deliver it shortly after your purchase.”
The outlet will carry indoor and outdoor furniture, as well as mattresses.
The storefront has been vacant since the closing of MC Sports in 2017. The city of Peru is glad to see it filled.
“We’re very pleased to see an Ashley Furniture store moving into Peru,” said Bob Vickrey, director of economic development for the city of Peru.
