Carus in Peru launches 2nd annual holiday giving fence

Carus LLC in Peru launched the return of the Giving Fence, a way to provide new and gently-used winter clothing to those in need.

The Giving Fence is located in front of the Carus headquarters building, 315 Fifth St., in Peru and will remain open to the public now through the end of December.

The Giving Fence offers coats, hats, gloves and scarves at no charge to anyone in need. Carus invites members of the La Salle-Peru community to donate new or gently used items to the Giving Fence to benefit neighbors in need.

Simply place the donated item in a plastic bag, label the bag and pin it to the fence. Donated items are available to the community at any time, and the Giving Fence allows people to take necessary winter apparel anonymously whenever is convenient for them.

“We were thrilled with the overwhelming support of last year’s Giving Fence,” said Andy Johnston, Carus president and CEO. “This is a great initiative for the local community and Carus is proud to host the Giving Fence for its second year. Our goal is to help as many people as possible this holiday season.”

Donations can be made and picked up anonymously, 24 hours a day through Dec. 31.

Carus LLC was founded in 1915 in La Salle and is a family-owned manufacturer of chemical products used by companies and municipalities. In addition to the Giving Fence, Carus provides scholarships, chemistry demonstrations, plant tours, career fairs, internships and other programs.

Through its college Tuition Assistance Program, Carus has provided more than $5 million in tuition reimbursement to area college students whose parents work for Carus. Carus is committed to environmental and safety excellence as a participating member of the American Chemistry Council’s award-winning Responsible Care initiative.

For more information, visit https://www.carusllc.com.