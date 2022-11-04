‘Small duct fire’ reported at Marquis Energy in Hennepin

Several fire companies responded Friday morning to Marquis Energy in Hennepin for what a company official described as a “small duct work fire” that was “always contained.”

Jason Marquis, chief operating officer, said the fire broke out about 8:30 a.m. Friday and normal operations are resuming as of 10:35 a.m.

“We are grateful for our local fire departments,” Marquis said.

A cluster of emergency vehicles could be observed on the east side of the private facility. There, smoke was observed billowing from in between some buildings, but the smoke was much smaller than the affluent from a nearby smokestack.

