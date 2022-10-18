3 new solar farms approved in La Salle County despite 10 no votes

The La Salle County Board approved three new solar farms Thursday with a 17-10 vote, despite board members objecting to the removal of farm land for the projects.

A 5-megawatt, 34-acre solar farm is planned at East Sixth and North 14th roads in Richland Township; and two additional 5-megawatt, 26- and 32-acre solar farms are proposed along County Highway 6 in Brookfield Township.

The Zoning Board of Appeals recommended each project.

Board Member Doug Stockley (R-Earlville) said the Land Evaluation Site Assessment score for each of the three proposed properties exceeded 200 points on a scale of 300, meaning they are fertile farm lands. Stockley, a former zoning board of appeals member, said that is why he voted no. Board Member Arratta Znaniecki (R-Ottawa), who also voted no to the solar farms, said the county’s comprehensive plan encourages the preservation of prime farm land.

“There’s no shortage of energy in this country, there’s a shortage of food,” said Board Member Randy Freeman (R-Lostant), in explaining his “no” vote.

Board Member Gary Small (R-Utica), who voted in favor of the solar farms, responded that one-third of Illinois’ corn crop is used to make energy.

“Not food,” Small interjected in response to Freeman.

Board Member Douglas Trager (D-Ottawa) noted any land used for solar farms can be returned to farm land at the end of the solar farm’s life.

Board Member Mike Kasap (D-La Salle) said approving solar projects will create energy sustainability and help the economy.

La Salle County Board Attorney Pat Herrmann said the solar farms will increase property tax revenue for the county, but he did not have a figure by how much.

Board members who voted in favor of the projects were: Allen Erbrederis (R-Somonauk); Small (R-Utica); Jill Bernal (D-Peru); Joe Oscepinski (D-Peru); Joseph Savitch (D-La Salle); Kasap (D-La Salle); Craig Emmett (R-Wedron); LouAnne Carretto (D-Ottawa); Tom Walsh (D-Ottawa); Trager (D-Ottawa); Brian Dose (D-Ottawa); Jerry Hicks (D-Marseilles); David Torres (D-Oglesby); Jerry Myers (R-Streator); Thomas Green (R-Streator); Curtis Faber (R-Mendota); and Kindra Pottinger (R-Sheridan).

Board members who voted against the projects were: Cathy Owens (R-Sandwich); Chuck Borchsenius (R-Norway); Tina Busch (R-Tonica); Stockley (R-Earlville); Znaniecki (R-Ottawa); Freeman (R-Lostant); Walter Roach (R-Streator); Ronald Blue (R-Streator); Elmer Walter (R-Grand Ridge); and JoAnn McNally (R-Mendota).