Construction begins on Interstate 39 through La Salle County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced construction is underway on Interstate 39 through La Salle County.

Work includes repairs on the loop ramps of the Interstate 80 interchange near La Salle (exit 59).

The project will patch 36 miles of I-39 in La Salle County from the Marshall County line to just south of the Lee County line. Work includes pavement marking and shoulder reconstruction.

Starting Monday, Oct. 10, patching and shoulder reconstruction will begin on all the loop ramps at the I-80 interchange. The following weekly ramp closures are needed to complete the work:

Ramp closures scheduled from Monday, Oct. 10, to Friday, Oct. 14:

I-80 westbound to I-39 southbound. A posted detour will direct traffic using westbound I-80 to the Route 251 interchange (exit 75) to I-80 eastbound to southbound I-39.

I-80 eastbound to I-39 northbound. A posted detour will direct traffic using eastbound I-80 to the Route 178 interchange (exit 81) to westbound I-80 to northbound I-39.

Ramp closures scheduled from Monday, Oct. 17, to Friday, Oct. 21

I-39 southbound to I-80 eastbound. A posted detour will direct traffic using southbound I-39 to westbound I-80 to the Route 251 interchange (exit 75) to eastbound I-80.

I-39 northbound to I-80 westbound. A posted detour will direct traffic using northbound I-39 to eastbound I-80 to the Route 178 interchange (exit 81) to westbound I-80.

During the ramp construction, each ramp will close at 5 a.m. Monday and will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday. There will be intermittent lane closures on I-39 in La Salle throughout the project, which is expected to be completed by November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

