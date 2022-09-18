September 18, 2022
‘Be a backyard astronomer’ with program offered at La Salle library

Program funded by Project Next Generation grant from Secretary of State’s office

By Shaw Local News Network

La Salle Public Library (Shaw)

The La Salle Public Library will be offering a six-week, independent, mentor-supported, distance-learning backyard astronomy program, especially for youth ages 11 through 14, after receiving the Project Next Generation grant from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

The program, Be a Backyard Astronomer, includes hands-on science and technology activities about daytime and nighttime astronomy and utilizes three kit types – Unaided Eye, Binoculars and Telescope. The program also includes a free field trip to the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, and an included Glowforge CNC laser/engraver project. Be a Backyard Astronomer, program is free and open to the public. Space is limited to 18 participants. Registration begins Monday, Sept. 19th through Friday, Sept. 23, with the six-week program beginning on Monday, Sept. 26.

To register, or for more information about Be a Backyard Astronomer, call the library at 815-223-2341 or email Project Mentor, Rachael Blomquist, at rblomquist@lasalle.lib.il.us. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St.

Funding for Project Next Generation: Destination Discoveries is provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Secretary of State/Illinois State Library under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.