‘Be a backyard astronomer’ with program offered at La Salle library

The La Salle Public Library will be offering a six-week, independent, mentor-supported, distance-learning backyard astronomy program, especially for youth ages 11 through 14, after receiving the Project Next Generation grant from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

The program, Be a Backyard Astronomer, includes hands-on science and technology activities about daytime and nighttime astronomy and utilizes three kit types – Unaided Eye, Binoculars and Telescope. The program also includes a free field trip to the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, and an included Glowforge CNC laser/engraver project. Be a Backyard Astronomer, program is free and open to the public. Space is limited to 18 participants. Registration begins Monday, Sept. 19th through Friday, Sept. 23, with the six-week program beginning on Monday, Sept. 26.

To register, or for more information about Be a Backyard Astronomer, call the library at 815-223-2341 or email Project Mentor, Rachael Blomquist, at rblomquist@lasalle.lib.il.us. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St.

Funding for Project Next Generation: Destination Discoveries is provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Secretary of State/Illinois State Library under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.