Illinois Valley Herb Guild to host herbs for breakfast program

The September meeting of the Illinois Valley Herb Guild is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Putnam County Senior Center on First Street in Standard.

The program will be “Herbs for Breakfast?! Five simple ways to bring your herb garden to the breakfast table,” presented by the Rev. Father Dominic Garramone, OSB of St. Bede Abbey. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by refreshments and a brief business meeting. Dominic will have his new book, “Breakfast Breads and Sweet Treats,” for sale at the meeting.