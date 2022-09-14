September 14, 2022
Illinois Valley Herb Guild to host herbs for breakfast program

Rev. Father Dominic Garramone will give presentation

By Shaw Local News Network

The Rev. Father Dominic Garramone, of St. Bede Abbey, will give a presentation to the Illinois Valley Herb Guild. (Photo provided)

The September meeting of the Illinois Valley Herb Guild is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Putnam County Senior Center on First Street in Standard.

The program will be “Herbs for Breakfast?! Five simple ways to bring your herb garden to the breakfast table,” presented by the Rev. Father Dominic Garramone, OSB of St. Bede Abbey. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by refreshments and a brief business meeting. Dominic will have his new book, “Breakfast Breads and Sweet Treats,” for sale at the meeting.