Upgrades underway at Marquis Energy in Hennepin, bringing more local jobs

Upgrades are underway at the Marquis Industrial Complex in Hennepin.

Marquis announced the 873-acre expansion in February of this year.

“These updates and investments we’re making to the Marquis Industrial Complex bring room for new low-carbon projects that provide opportunities for local jobs and market stability for area farmers,” said Mark Marquis, CEO at Marquis.

Last fall, Marquis announced a plan for the Marquis Industrial Complex to be the world’s first carbon-neutral industrial complex with on-site carbon injection.

Marquis acquired an adjoining 2,500 acres surrounding the Marquis Energy Ethanol Plant and added a mile of riverfront access, four miles of rail, and direct access to Interstate 180 on-ramps and off-ramps. The former Hennepin steel mill site is primed for large-scale hydrogen projects having a dual service feed with 82 megawatts, 138,000-volt electrical lines, additional natural gas capacity, and pore space for carbon storage. This site expands the infrastructure available at the BioEnergy Carbon Capture and Storage project that Marquis announced last fall.