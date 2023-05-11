Girls track & field: Lopez, St. Bede celebrate success

ERIE – It was quite a night for the St. Bede Bruins at the Class 1A Erie Sectional on Wednesday at Wayne Hein Field.

First, senior Anna Lopez broke her own school record in the triple jump, leaping 11.37 meters to take second to Sherrard’s Kelsey Hutchins (11.55) and qualify for the IHSA State Meet next weekend.

Then, the Bruins broke school records in two relays, with the same foursome of Lopez, Sierah Shaver, Emerald De La Torre and Lily Bosnich winning the 4x100 in 50.30 seconds, and taking the title in the 4x200 with a 1:48.15. Then Bosnich topped it off with a 48.80-second run to win the 300 hurdles.

“I’m usually not as excited for state, because I’m used to just going down by myself. I haven’t been in a relay in a while, so it feels good to have other people going down there with me,” Lopez said.

The triple jump was a battle between Lopez and Hutchins, with each pushing the other to go farther and farther with each jump. The rest of the group followed, as Rockridge’s Teresa Harris (10.25 meters) and Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio’s Elly Jones (10.21 meters) also advanced to state by surpassing the qualifying mark.

“I had the record awhile ago – I’ve been breaking it throughout the year – but that was only my second time jumping over 11 meters,” Lopez said. “I feel like I was more competitive today, because me and Kelsey are 1-2 in the state right now, so we kind of went back and forth; she would PR, then I would PR. But I definitely worked the most on triple jump, so it’s definitely something I’ve been aiming for to make it to state.”

Lopez also advanced to state in the 100-meter dash, finishing third in 12.94 seconds to beat the state-qualifying mark by 0.01 seconds. Macy Zeglis also qualified for state for the Bruins, taking second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.14 seconds. She was third over the final hurdle, but Fulton’s Emery Wherry, who was neck-and-neck with Amboy’s Jones for the win, fell right before the finish line; she finished in 17.16.

In addition to her state-qualifying leap in the triple jump, Jones won the 100 hurdles in 16.47 seconds. She was pleased to get the return trip to Charleston in her two favorite events.

“I actually got injured a few weeks ago, my ankle, so I’ve been dealing with that. So I’m just really glad to be here competing, and especially making it to state,” she said. “I was definitely feeling it a little bit in the triple jump. I could’ve done better, not a PR, but it’s OK. I still have state – and it’ll definitely be better focusing on the events [at state] that I’m really, truly good at.”

Bureau Valley’s only state qualifier was Jillian Hulsing, who surprised herself by winning the high jump by clearing 1.47 meters. She won the title with fewer misses than runner-up Cami Anderson of Sherrard and third-place finisher Mary Jo Lechtenberg of Marquette, who also cleared 1.47

“I didn’t think I had a really big chance. I knew there were some other good girls that I would be going up against, but I didn’t think I would qualify,” Hulsing said. “My steps were really good, and I felt really good the jump before I went out. Just having my individual event is helpful, because I’ve been doing it for a little bit, so I know the right form and what I need to do to clear the bar.