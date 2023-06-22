La Salle-Peru hires Steve Hanson as athletic director

While Steve Hanson is “appreciative” of his time as the athletic director at Mendota High School, he felt the chance to serve in the same role at La Salle-Peru was a good move for him.
Hanson’s hiring was approved by the La Salle-Peru Board of Education at Wednesday’s meeting.
“It’s a good opportunity,” Hanson said. “It’s a bigger school. I’ve always been impressed with the community support for L-P athletics. One of the biggest things [I liked about the L-P job] is it’s athletic director only. There’s nothing else attached to the job, so I feel like I can focus more on the athletics and make them better.”
Hanson served as the athletic director at Mendota, his alma mater, for six years. During that time, he also served as boys basketball coach and dean of students, and he was going to be assistant principal as well for the upcoming school year.
Hanson replaces Michael Kuziel, who resigned after one year to take a position at Joliet West High School.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Steve Hanson as athletic director at L-P,” L-P superintendent Steve Wrobleski said. “Steve brings quality AD experience to us from Mendota High School, along with a strong coaching background. He knows L-P very well – both as an administrator and former student-athlete back in his Mendota High School days. It was evident early in the interview Steve’s passion for athletics and commitment to support student-athletes. I look forward to seeing Steve sporting the red and green.”
Hanson said he liked that L-P is currently upgrading its facilities with the construction of baseball and softball fields, resurfacing the tennis courts, and installing artificial turf on the soccer field, as well as other aspects of L-P’s athletic department.
“I’m super excited because of all the upgrades they’re doing on the facilities,” said Hanson, who will start July 1. “I have yet to see the progress, but as soon as I get going, I’ll be up there looking at the progress. It’s just a huge investment into L-P athletics from the community and families, so that’s really exciting.
“They play in a great conference with great schools. It’s a bigger school, so I think that will be good for me learning and meeting new people. I’m really excited.”
Hanson said he hopes his experience will benefit L-P’s programs.
“[I’ll bring] just continuity across all the programs,” Hanson said. “I hope to bring a supportive servant leadership style that we all work together to give our kids a great experience in every one of our programs. I feel like I have a lot of experience, and I love athletics and what they do for kids. I’m excited to bring that to them.”
Hanson said he’s confident Mendota will find a strong replacement for him.
“I can’t say enough about Mendota,” Hanson said. “I appreciate the opportunity and wish them the best going forward. I’m sure they’ll hire a great candidate. Their program will be fine going forward.”