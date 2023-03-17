March 17, 2023
NewsTribune area girls basketball final stat leaders

By Kevin Chlum
Putnam County's Ava Hatton drives the lane during a game this season. Hatton was third in the area in scoring at 15.5 points per game and surpassed 1,000 career points this season. (Kyle Russell)

A look at the top girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2022-23 season:

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamGamesPointsPer game
Fieldcrest362,17860.5
Princeton321,61850.6
La Salle-Peru311,45647
Bureau Valley311,26640.8
St. Bede301,22140.7
Earlville211,23239.7
Hall311,17337.8
Putnam County321,19937.4
Mendota3083527.8
Henry3180826.1

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamGamesPointsPer game
Putnam County321,06233.1
Hall311,12536.2
Fieldcrest361,30936.4
Henry311,23039.7
Earlville311,24340.1
La Salle-Peru311,29041.6
Princeton321,34742.1
Bureau Valley311,32942.9
Mendota301,42747.6
St. Bede301,44348.1

POINTS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Olson (Earlville)3054818.3
A. Bosnich (St. Bede)2744816.6
Hatton (Putnam County)2843515.5
White (Fieldcrest)3449314.5
May (Fieldcrest)3650914.1
Salisbury (Bureau Valley)2913.8
Sansone (Earlville)3140613.1
Ficek (La Salle-Peru)13
Christiansen (Hall)2835512.7
Davis (Princeton)3236311.3

REBOUNDS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Brant (Mendota)2430012.5
Anderson (Henry)10.3
Sansone (Earlville)3131810.3
Richetta (Putnam County)312648.5
A. Bosnich (St. Bede)278
Newton (Hall)302107
Olson (Earlville)302076.9
Christiansen (Hall)281846.6
Gartin (Princeton)322046.4

ASSISTS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
May (Fieldcrest)361504.2
Olson (Earlville)301103.7
Doyle (Putnam County)321083.4
Hobson (Princeton)321093.4
Jones (Hall)25783.1
Ficek (La Salle-Peru)3
Campbell (Earlville)30852.8
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)36972.7
Wozniak (Hall)30792.6
White (Fieldcrest)34872.6

STEALS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Olson (Earlville)301645.5
Megow (Fieldcrest)301183.9
May (Fieldcrest)361323.7
Davis (Princeton)321163.6
Gartin (Princeton)321113.5
Jones (Hall)25803.2
Doyle (Putnam County)32902.8
White (Fieldcrest)34912.7
Ficek (La Salle-Peru)2.5
L. Bosnich (St. Bede)22562.5

BLOCKS

PlayerGamesTotalPer game
Brant (Mendota)24702.9
Newton (Hall)30451.5
Anderson (Henry)1.3
Giacometti (Hall)28301.1
Wasilewski (Bureau Valley)291.1

RECORDS

TeamOverallConference
Fieldcrest32-411-1 (HOIC)
Princeton27-512-0 (TRC East)
Putnam County22-108-4 (TCC)
La Salle-Peru17-1410-4 (I8)
Hall17-148-4 (TRC East)
Bureau Valley15-169-3 (TRC East)
Earlville 13-185-4 (LTC)
St. Bede9-213-9 (TRC East)
Mendota5-252-10 (TRC East)
Henry5-261-11 (TCC)