NewsTribune area girls basketball final stat leaders

A look at the top girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2022-23 season:
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Points
|Per game
|Fieldcrest
|36
|2,178
|60.5
|Princeton
|32
|1,618
|50.6
|La Salle-Peru
|31
|1,456
|47
|Bureau Valley
|31
|1,266
|40.8
|St. Bede
|30
|1,221
|40.7
|Earlville
|21
|1,232
|39.7
|Hall
|31
|1,173
|37.8
|Putnam County
|32
|1,199
|37.4
|Mendota
|30
|835
|27.8
|Henry
|31
|808
|26.1
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Points
|Per game
|Putnam County
|32
|1,062
|33.1
|Hall
|31
|1,125
|36.2
|Fieldcrest
|36
|1,309
|36.4
|Henry
|31
|1,230
|39.7
|Earlville
|31
|1,243
|40.1
|La Salle-Peru
|31
|1,290
|41.6
|Princeton
|32
|1,347
|42.1
|Bureau Valley
|31
|1,329
|42.9
|Mendota
|30
|1,427
|47.6
|St. Bede
|30
|1,443
|48.1
POINTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Olson (Earlville)
|30
|548
|18.3
|A. Bosnich (St. Bede)
|27
|448
|16.6
|Hatton (Putnam County)
|28
|435
|15.5
|White (Fieldcrest)
|34
|493
|14.5
|May (Fieldcrest)
|36
|509
|14.1
|Salisbury (Bureau Valley)
|29
|13.8
|Sansone (Earlville)
|31
|406
|13.1
|Ficek (La Salle-Peru)
|13
|Christiansen (Hall)
|28
|355
|12.7
|Davis (Princeton)
|32
|363
|11.3
REBOUNDS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Brant (Mendota)
|24
|300
|12.5
|Anderson (Henry)
|10.3
|Sansone (Earlville)
|31
|318
|10.3
|Richetta (Putnam County)
|31
|264
|8.5
|A. Bosnich (St. Bede)
|27
|8
|Newton (Hall)
|30
|210
|7
|Olson (Earlville)
|30
|207
|6.9
|Christiansen (Hall)
|28
|184
|6.6
|Gartin (Princeton)
|32
|204
|6.4
ASSISTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|May (Fieldcrest)
|36
|150
|4.2
|Olson (Earlville)
|30
|110
|3.7
|Doyle (Putnam County)
|32
|108
|3.4
|Hobson (Princeton)
|32
|109
|3.4
|Jones (Hall)
|25
|78
|3.1
|Ficek (La Salle-Peru)
|3
|Campbell (Earlville)
|30
|85
|2.8
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|36
|97
|2.7
|Wozniak (Hall)
|30
|79
|2.6
|White (Fieldcrest)
|34
|87
|2.6
STEALS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Olson (Earlville)
|30
|164
|5.5
|Megow (Fieldcrest)
|30
|118
|3.9
|May (Fieldcrest)
|36
|132
|3.7
|Davis (Princeton)
|32
|116
|3.6
|Gartin (Princeton)
|32
|111
|3.5
|Jones (Hall)
|25
|80
|3.2
|Doyle (Putnam County)
|32
|90
|2.8
|White (Fieldcrest)
|34
|91
|2.7
|Ficek (La Salle-Peru)
|2.5
|L. Bosnich (St. Bede)
|22
|56
|2.5
BLOCKS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Per game
|Brant (Mendota)
|24
|70
|2.9
|Newton (Hall)
|30
|45
|1.5
|Anderson (Henry)
|1.3
|Giacometti (Hall)
|28
|30
|1.1
|Wasilewski (Bureau Valley)
|29
|1.1
RECORDS
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Fieldcrest
|32-4
|11-1 (HOIC)
|Princeton
|27-5
|12-0 (TRC East)
|Putnam County
|22-10
|8-4 (TCC)
|La Salle-Peru
|17-14
|10-4 (I8)
|Hall
|17-14
|8-4 (TRC East)
|Bureau Valley
|15-16
|9-3 (TRC East)
|Earlville
|13-18
|5-4 (LTC)
|St. Bede
|9-21
|3-9 (TRC East)
|Mendota
|5-25
|2-10 (TRC East)
|Henry
|5-26
|1-11 (TCC)