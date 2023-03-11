Princeton’s Grady Thompson voted IBCA Second-Team All State

The honors continue to roll in for Princeton senior Grady Thompson and Teegan Davis.

Thompson was voted Class 2A Second-Team All State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, while Davis was a special mention selection.

The IBCA teams were announced Friday.

Earlier in the week, Thompson was named Associated Press Class 2A First-Team All State, while Davis was honorable mention.

Both were unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division picks.

Thompson averaged 23 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as he helped the Tigers to a 32-3 record and a sectional final appearance.

He broke the school’s 68-year-old career scoring record previously held by former NBA player Joe Ruklick.

In Class 1A, Putnam County senior Jackson McDonald was voted IBCA Third-Team All State.