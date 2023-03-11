March 10, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Princeton’s Grady Thompson voted IBCA Second-Team All State

Princeton’s Teegan Davis, Putnam County’s Jackson McDonald also honored

By Shaw Local News Network
Grady Thompson

Grady Thompson (Kevin Hieronymus)

The honors continue to roll in for Princeton senior Grady Thompson and Teegan Davis.

Thompson was voted Class 2A Second-Team All State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, while Davis was a special mention selection.

The IBCA teams were announced Friday.

Earlier in the week, Thompson was named Associated Press Class 2A First-Team All State, while Davis was honorable mention.

Both were unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division picks.

Thompson averaged 23 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as he helped the Tigers to a 32-3 record and a sectional final appearance.

He broke the school’s 68-year-old career scoring record previously held by former NBA player Joe Ruklick.

In Class 1A, Putnam County senior Jackson McDonald was voted IBCA Third-Team All State.