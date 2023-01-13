NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Brooklyn Ficek

Brooklyn Ficek makes the La Salle-Peru girls basketball team go.
She’s the team’s primary ballhander and leading scorer who also distributes the ball to set up her teammates.
Last week, Ficek averaged 16 points per game in four games, including 21 points in a loss to Sycamore and 14 points and six assists in a win over Kaneland.
“Brooklyn is the engine of our team, is the focal point of each scouting report and handled the ball and pressure for four games in six days while being our leading scorer in each game,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “She has a heavy load on her shoulders and takes responsibility for it.”
For her performance, Ficek was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Ficek answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into the sport?
I started playing basketball in fourth grade. I got into playing when Oglesby Rec would have basketball camps and I always wanted to play sports.
What do you like about playing basketball?
It always gets my mind off things. When I’m in the gym working out, I like to think of the teams I’m on and how I try to lead and make new friendships along the way.
What are your strengths as a basketball player?
I’d definitely say my strengths are ball handling. I love bringing the ball up the court and crossing people up.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory would have to be my freshman year when we played Joliet Catholic and I hit a bunch of 3s and we ended up winning even though we thought we were going to lose.
Besides basketball season, what do you like about winter?
I honestly hate winter, but if I had to choose one thing, I think it would be driving through Starved Rock right after a snowfall. I think it’s really pretty.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
I could definitely win an eating contest if I had to eat sushi. I’ll try any kind. I think it’s really good.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
If I could go anywhere in the world, I would go to Greece. I’d like to see the pretty waters, learn about the culture and eat good food.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
White Chicks. Every time I watch it, it’s still funny
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I think I had a rough start to the season, but last week we had some big games to play and I feel I really stepped up as a teammate and individually to make myself and the team better.