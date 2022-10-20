NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Clara Guglielmetti won two individual events and swam on a winning relay Wednesday to help the La Salle-Peru/Ottawa girls swimming team three victories in Pontiac.
The Cavaliers beat Pontiac (113-47), Cornerstone Christian (120-20) and Central Catholic (103-58).
Gglielmetti won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:29.31 and the 100 freestyle in 1:08. She swam with Evvie Jeppson, Mikenna DeSpain and Kailey Goetsch to win the 200 freestyle relay in 2:11.31.
Lily Mustered added a win in the 200 individual medley (2:24.97) for the Cavaliers.
VOLLEYBALL
Putnam County def. Henry-Senachwine 25-18, 25-17: Tori Balma had 19 assists, 10 points, six kills and five digs Wednesday to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.
Maggie Richetta had eight kills and three blocks for PC (16-13-4, 5-3 TCC), while Ava Hatton contributed eight digs, six kills, four points and an ace.
Gabriella Garcia had 17 digs for the Mallards, while Kaitlyn Anderson and Talur Homann put down five kills each.
Earlville def. LaMoille 25-8, 25-20: Ryleigh Dixon served for 13 points and three aces Wednesday as the Red Raiders cruised to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone had seven kills and two digs for Earlville, while Brooklyn Guelde added 13 assists and two digs.
Woodland def. DePue 25-3, 25-7: The Little Giants lost a nonconference match Wednesday in DePue.