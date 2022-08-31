August 31, 2022
NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 30

La Salle-Peru sweeps Bloomington in girls volleyball

By Kevin Chlum
La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

Camryn Piscia had five kills and three blocks Tuesday to help the La Salle-Peru volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-20 victory over Bloomington in a nonconference match in La Salle.

Addison Urbanski had eight points, seven assists, four kills and two blocks for L-P (4-3), while Katie Sowers added eight points, eight assists and two kills.

Earlville def. Serena, 25-18, 25-22: Brooklyn Guelde had 11 points, four aces and 10 assists to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference win in Earlville.

Nevaeh Sansone had 11 points, six aces, nine digs and five kills for Earlville (3-0, 1-0 LTC), while Hannah Pfaff added 10 digs and three kills.

Henry-Senachwine def. Stark County, 25-10, 25-21: Kaitlyn Anderson had five kills, five assists and a block as the Mallards earned a nonconference win in Henry.

Gabriella Garcia had eight digs for Henry (3-2), while Anna Rediger served three aces.

Dixon def. Princeton, 28-26, 25-15: Lily Keutzer had seven digs, four kills, four points and a block as the Tigresses lost a nonconference match in Dixon.

Miyah Fox contributed nine digs, eight points and an ace for PHS (0-3).

Somonauk def. DePue, 25-14, 25-6: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference match Tuesday in DePue.

GIRLS GOLF

St. Bede 235, La Salle-Peru 243: Gianna Grivetti shot a 42 to earn medalist honors and lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory Tuesday at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. Erin Dove carded a 59 for St. Bede.

Avah Moriarty led L-P with a 49, while Allie Thome added a 54.

At Thomson: Amboy shot a 274 at Sandburr Run Golf Course in a match with West Carroll, which didn’t field a full team.

Emma Diges led the Clippers with a 62, while Greta Horner had a 67.

GIRLS TENNIS

La Salle-Peru 3, Morris 2: The Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference win Tuesday in Morris. Carlie Miller won, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 singles.

In doubles, Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese won, 6-3, 7-6, at No. 1, while Rylee Waite and Bri Keith earned a 7-6, 6-1 win at No. 3.

BOYS GOLF

At Kewanee: St. Bede carded a 162 to beat Hall (174) and Kewanee (201) in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Baker Park Golf Course.

Jake Delaney led the Bruins with a 37, while Brendan Pillion (38), Logan Potthoff (42) and Abraham Wiesbrock (45) rounded out the scoring for St. Bede.

Hall’s Landen Plym was the medalist with a 34. Grant Plym (43), Josh Scheri (46) and Jacob Diaz (51) also scored for the Red Devils.

La Salle-Peru 163, Rochelle 176: Carter Fenza carded a 36 to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Also scoring for L-P were Coleman Rundle (40), Jon Milota (41) and Noah Rietgraf (46).

At Savanna: Amboy (188) beat Aquin (199) and West Carroll (210) in a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference triangular.

The Clippers’ Hayden Whittenauer and Wes Wilson were co-medalists, as each shot a 38.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 8, Riverdale 0: Rafael Romero notched a hat trick as the Trojans cruised to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Mendota.

Johnathan Cortez scored two goals, while Jasiel Watson and Izaiah Nanez each had a goal and an assist for MHS (8-0).

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Chillicothe: Henry-Midland freshman Daniella Bumber placed second in the team’s season opener, running a 22:10.38. The Timberducks did not have enough runners for a team score.

In the boys meet, Henry-Midland placed third among the three teams. Preston Rowe led the Timberducks, as he placed fifth in 20:05.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Valley def. IVCC, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16: Erica Antle had nine assists and eight digs as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match in Oglesby.

Taylor Wetsel added 12 digs for IVCC (1-6).