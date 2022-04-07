Roundup: Hall baseball tops Geneseo

Kyler Lapp went 2 for 5 and drove in three runs Wednesday to help the Hall baseball team to a 10-6 victory over Geneseo in a nonconference game in Geneseo.
Ethan Plym and Drake Garland each scored two runs for the Red Devils (4-2).
Dom Galetti pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
Payton Dye gave up three earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks in 1 1/3 innings, and Max Bryant threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking three.
Eureka 20, Fieldcrest 5: The Knights gave up 13 runs in the second inning in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss Wednesday in Eureka.
Kade Buchanan drove in two runs and scored a run for the Knights, while Tyler Serna and Koltin Kearfott were each 1 for 1 with a run.
Kearfott took the loss on the mound for Fieldcrest (1-4, 0-1 HOIC).
SOFTBALL
Eureka 11, Fieldcrest 10 (8 inn.): The Knights lost on a walk-off hit in extra innings in a Heart of Illinois Conference game Wednesday in Eureka.
BOYS TENNIS
Streator 3, Mendota 2: The Trojans won two doubles matches but came up short Wednesday in Mendota.
Mendota’s Tyler Valdez and Parker Guelde won, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 2 doubles, while the Trojans’ Jacob Esnor and Matt Miller claimed a 6-4, 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Pontiac: Putnam County tallied 26.5 points to finish behind Pontiac (119) and Streator (69.5) in a nonconference triangular Wednesday.
For the Panthers, Piper Kammer won the 200-meter dash in 31.18 seconds, and Molly Roach won the 400 in 1:09.15 seconds.