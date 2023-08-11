August 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Mendota Sweet Corn Festival begins

Carnival, live music, other activities continue through Sunday

By Charles Van Horn
After a downpour of rain, festivities got underway Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, for the 76th annual Sweet Corn Festival in Mendota.

After a downpour of rain, festivities got underway Thursday for the 76th annual Sweet Corn Festival in Mendota.

The festival runs through Sunday, with a carnival, live music and other activities each day. The carnival will be open 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The iconic corn boil is set at 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Illinois Avenue. As is the tradition, free hot-buttered sweet corn will be served. There also will be a downtown parade at 1 p.m. Sunday.

