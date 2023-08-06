August 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Teenage megacross rider injured at Mendota event

Boy is recovering after successful procedure, Mendota fire chief says

By Charles Van Horn
Emergency light

A teenage boy is recovering at a Rockford hospital after a collision between two motorcycles Saturday at the Megacross event in Mendota resulted in him getting injured by the foot pedal of another bike.

A teenage boy is recovering at a Rockford hospital after a collision between two motorcycles Saturday at the Megacross event in Mendota resulted in him getting injured by the foot pedal of another bike.  

At about 5:20 p.m. Mendota and Troy Grove firefighters were called to the Tri-County Fairgrounds on First Avenue for a rider injured with a rod stuck in his back.

The victim had reportedly fallen when a second rider was unable to avoid him, striking the victim on the ground in the back with a foot brake pedal. Peru Ambulance, already on scene for the event, assisted at the scene. A Life Flight took the teenager to a Rockford hospital to have the object removed at a trauma center. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser, the pedal was removed successfully, and the teen is recovering.