Teenage megacross rider injured at Mendota event

A teenage boy is recovering at a Rockford hospital after a collision between two motorcycles Saturday at the Megacross event in Mendota resulted in him getting injured by the foot pedal of another bike.
At about 5:20 p.m. Mendota and Troy Grove firefighters were called to the Tri-County Fairgrounds on First Avenue for a rider injured with a rod stuck in his back.
The victim had reportedly fallen when a second rider was unable to avoid him, striking the victim on the ground in the back with a foot brake pedal. Peru Ambulance, already on scene for the event, assisted at the scene. A Life Flight took the teenager to a Rockford hospital to have the object removed at a trauma center. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser, the pedal was removed successfully, and the teen is recovering.