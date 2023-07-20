IVCC to offer GED testing through Sept. 30

Illinois Valley Community College’s Adult Education program has learned the Illinois Community College Board is offering free General Educational Development/Diploma, known as the GED, testing now through Sept. 30.

“This month, the cost of the full battery GED test has increased from $120 to $140,” said Adult Education Director Sara Escatel. “ICCB is offering free testing by using the promo code ILSAVE for first time test takers or ILRETAKE for one free attempt at retaking the GED. This option for free GED testing is a great opportunity for students especially those who struggle with finding the funding to take the test. IVCC is here to help guide you through the process,”

For those without a high school diploma, the GED is an opportunity to certify high school aptitude, knowledge and skills. By taking the GED test and successfully passing a person is certified they have met the requirements of the high school level skill development.

In October the test code will cover the $26 fee per test, but not the $10 test center fee.

Anyone interested in the free GED test preparation or wanting more information concerning GED may contact Cindy Lock at 815-224-0358.