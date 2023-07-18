Peru brewery products available at La Salle, Utica bars

Big Ben Brewing, located inside the Westclox building in Peru, recently announced its craft beer is available at local establishments.

The Camden Bar and Lounge, 126 Marquette St., La Salle, and Lodi Tap House, 101 Mill St., Utica, sell Big Ben Brewing beer, the business announced on its social media.

