Little League: Oglesby 12s close great run at state; Spring Valley 10s take control in districts

Little League postseason all-star tournament play continued Monday evening.
Major League softball: The District 20 champion Oglesby 12-Year-Old All-Stars saw their summer run come to a close Monday in Burbank with a hard-fought, 2-0 loss to Evergreen Park in the Illinois State Tournament semifinals.
Oglesby posted a 3-2 record at the state tournament after capturing the District 20 championship banner.
Minor League softball: At McKinley Park in Peru, Spring Valley took the District 20 Tournament’s catbird seat with a 9-1 victory over Princeton.
Spring Valley awaits the winner of Tuesday’s Princeton-Peru playback game, which Peru advanced to with an extra-inning, 5-4 edging of Utica on Monday.