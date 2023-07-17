Pistol Shrimp lose in Springfield on 10th-inning walk-off single

At Springfield on Monday afternoon, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes leadoff man Hunter Moser hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning to beat the visiting Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6-5 in Prospect League play.

Chance Resetich singled, homered and scored three runs for the Pistol Shrimp (18-21). Ryan Bakes doubled, tripled and drove home two.

Gage Burdick (2 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 5 K) started on the mound for Illinois Valley. Christian Graves (4 IP, 0 R, 5 K) worked four scoreless innings before Jason Shanner (1 1/3 IP, 0 ER, 0 K) came on and suffered the loss.

The Pistol Shrimp are at Burlington on Tuesday before hosting the Bees in Peru for a two-game set Thursday and Friday nights.