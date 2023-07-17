Little League: Oglesby softball opens 3-1 at state tournament; Streator takes 2 district titles

Little League all-star tournament play continued over the weekend for area teams.
Minor League softball: Sunday in the District 20 Tournament hosted by Peru, Utica’s 10-year-olds defeated Oglesby 12-2, while Peru edged La Salle 6-5. Play is scheduled to continue through Wednesday’s championship.
Major League Softball: At Burbank, the District 20 champion Oglesby 12-Year-Old All-Stars are off to a 3-1 start at the Little League Illinois State Tournament.
Oglesby opened Saturday with a 10-4 victory over District 11 and a 9-2 triumph over District 15 champion Clear Ridge. The locals then were shut out 11-0 by Brookfield on Sunday before winning their final pool play game and earning a spot in Monday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against Evergreen Park.
Play is scheduled to continue through Tuesday.
Minor League Baseball: In Ottawa, the Streator 10-Year-Old All-Stars won a 2-1 nail-biter over Peru for the District 20 championship banner and advances on to the section tournament.
Major League baseball: The Oglesby 12-Year-Old All-Stars defeated Rochelle 6-1 on Sunday in Peru, completing an unbeaten run through the Section 4 Tournament and earning a berth in the Little League State Tournament.
Pierce Park in Hinsdale will host the state tournament, with the winner advancing on to the Great Lakes Region.
11-Year-Old Baseball: In Peru on Friday, Streator’s 11 survived the three-team tournament to claim the District 20 championship banner.