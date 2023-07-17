July 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Little League: Oglesby softball opens 3-1 at state tournament; Streator takes 2 district titles

By J.T. Pedelty

Little League logo

Little League all-star tournament play continued over the weekend for area teams.

Minor League softball: Sunday in the District 20 Tournament hosted by Peru, Utica’s 10-year-olds defeated Oglesby 12-2, while Peru edged La Salle 6-5. Play is scheduled to continue through Wednesday’s championship.

Major League Softball: At Burbank, the District 20 champion Oglesby 12-Year-Old All-Stars are off to a 3-1 start at the Little League Illinois State Tournament.

Oglesby opened Saturday with a 10-4 victory over District 11 and a 9-2 triumph over District 15 champion Clear Ridge. The locals then were shut out 11-0 by Brookfield on Sunday before winning their final pool play game and earning a spot in Monday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against Evergreen Park.

Play is scheduled to continue through Tuesday.

Minor League Baseball: In Ottawa, the Streator 10-Year-Old All-Stars won a 2-1 nail-biter over Peru for the District 20 championship banner and advances on to the section tournament.

Major League baseball: The Oglesby 12-Year-Old All-Stars defeated Rochelle 6-1 on Sunday in Peru, completing an unbeaten run through the Section 4 Tournament and earning a berth in the Little League State Tournament.

Pierce Park in Hinsdale will host the state tournament, with the winner advancing on to the Great Lakes Region.

11-Year-Old Baseball: In Peru on Friday, Streator’s 11 survived the three-team tournament to claim the District 20 championship banner.

The District 20 champion Streator 11-Year-Old All-Stars include (not as pictured) Michael Cunningham, Marshall Volkman, Noah Rodriguez, Braydon Vickers, Bradley Matsko, Grayson Wissen, Joey Studnicki, Zae Moton, Brooks McCloskey, Ben Mascote, Brody Daugherity and Zerek Sibert. (Provided by Streator Youth Baseball)