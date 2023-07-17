Illinois Valley business owners can apply for reimbursement under new program

Illinois Valley business owners who remained open during the pandemic may have the opportunity for reimbursement under a new Business Resiliency Program.

North Central Illinois Council of Governments has partnered with multiple counties within the region to submit applications for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity program. The objective of the program is to reimburse businesses for the durable permanent or semi-permanent equipment purchased or rented to prevent, prepare for, or respond to COVID-19, according to a news release.

La Salle Director of Economic Development Curt Bedei said the program is on a “first come, first served basis.”

“They only have so much money set aside for this program and if we or some other county gets their paperwork in before the other one and they eat up all the money then that’s it it’s gone,” he said.

To qualify for the grant expenses must be incurred on or after March 21, 2020, have been paid for prior to application and the proper documentation must be included in the application. The grant only is available for previously paid expenses.

Businesses, such as independent contractors who receive a 1099 form of tax purposes, businesses involved in the use of cannabis for medical or recreation purposes, private clubs or businesses that limits memberships for reasons other than capacity, legal gambling establishments, pawn shops and others are ineligible.

The application deadline is Aug. 7. Businesses cannot apply directly to the state. For more information and an application visit https://www.ncicg.org/eddistrict-main/covid-19/ or get in touch with your community contact.

For Ottawa, including Grand Ridge, Naplate and Marseilles contact Dave Noble at Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison and 815-433-0162 ext. 220 or dnoble@cityofottawa.org

For La Salle contact Curt Bedei at La Salle City Hall, 745 Second St., 815-223-3755 ext. 5021 or c.bedei@lasalle-il.gov.

For Peru contact Tracy Mitchell at Peru City Hall, 1901 Fourth St., 815-223-1148 or tmitchell@peru.il.us.

For Streator contact Jeremy Palm at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St., 815-672-2517, ext. 8012 or j.palm@cityofstreator.org.

For Utica contact Jamie Turzcen, Utica Village Hall, 208 W. Canal St., 815-667-4111 or director@utica-il.gov