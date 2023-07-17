Horizon House wants community’s help growing snake of painted rocks

Horizon House of Illinois Valley in Peru is asking for participation in helping grow their snake of painted rocks, Frank the Snake.

“Our wonderful employees are always looking for new and unique activities for the people they support and this one really seemed to spark some interest,” said Carol Fesco, director of development at Horizon House of Illinois Valley, adding the idea came from direct support professionals that work at one of the 10 community integrated living arrangement homes Horizon House operates.

The snake, which is being stored off-site, is about 10 inches long and the goal is to have it reach 30 feet by Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“Although, we would have no problem if it grows much longer than that,” Fesco added.

Those wishing to participate are asked to drop their painted rocks at Horizon House’s main office, 2000 Plank Road, Peru. Horizon House is a nonprofit organization that provides services and supports people with disabilities and their families.