Peru hospital hearing moved to July 27

OSF HealthCare had a hearing set Aug. 15 on a change-of-ownership application for the Peru hospital. Now, the hearing is Thursday, July 27.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board will host its next hearing July 27 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook. The agenda includes OSF’s petition to transfer ownership of St. Margaret’s Health-Peru (formerly Illinois Valley Community Hospital) to OSF.

The agency’s Aug. 15 meeting was canceled.

The Peru hospital has been closed since Jan. 28. OSF HealthCare filed the paperwork needed to fully and formally acquire the hospital.

OSF has said it will remain a sister hospital to Ottawa – and it should open by Thanksgiving.