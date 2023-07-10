Clinton LumberKings rally past Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp allowed an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday in a walkoff loss to the Clinton LumberKings in Clinton, Iowa.

The Shrimp scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Ryan Bakes was hit by a pitch to start the fifth and Xander Sielken followed with an RBI triple.

Chance Resetich then reached on an error by the second inning to drive in Sielken.

Will Worthington walked before Resetich and Worthington executed a double steal to put runners on second and third.

Tobey Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to center field before the Shrimp capped the scoring with an RBI single by Louis Perona.

The Shrimp held a 4-0 lead until the LumberKings got on the board with a run in the sixth.

Clinton scored one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth before completing the comeback in the ninth.

David Andolina was the starting pitcher for Illinois Valley and got a no decision, allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Nico Azpilcueta took the loss in relief, giving up one earned run on two hits in 2/3 inning.