Pistol Shrimp lose on the road to Burlington Bees

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp got on the board first Saturday, but couldn’t hold on in a 6-3 loss to the Burlington Bees in Burlington, Iowa.

The Shrimp scored a run in the top of the first inning when Nico Azpilcueta drew a bases loaded walk.

In the second, the Shrimp extended their lead to 2-0 when Louis Perona hit a two-out single and later scored on a double by Max Handron.

The Bees responded with two runs in the third, then added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to build a 5-2 lead.

The Shrimp cut their deficit to 5-3 with an RBI double by Tyler Dorsch in the eighth, but the Bees answered with a run in their half of the inning.

Perona finished 3 for 5 with a run, while Handron was 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Starting pitcher Jason Shanner took the loss, giving up five runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Cristian Padilla pitched three innings, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout and no walks, while Sam Corbett pitched a scoreless eighth, giving up no hits with one strikeout and two walks.