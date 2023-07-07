Pistol Shrimp hit three homers in win over Chillicothe Paints

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp belted three home runs Thursday to power them to a 6-3 victory over the defending Prospect League champion Chillicothe Paints at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Kedren Kinzie blasted a two-out, two-run home run in the second inning to give the Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

The Paints tied it with a two-run homer by Nate Dorinsky in the fourth.

The Shirmp took the lead for good with a three-run fifth inning.

Zach Lane smacked a solo home run with one out in the fifth. Nico Azpilceuta scored on a wild pitch and Nick Chavez hit an RBI single to give the Shrimp a 5-2 lead.

Illinois Valley added an insurance run in the sixth on a solo homer by Max Handron.

Lane had a double and a homer, while Azpilcueta and Tobey Jackson also had two hits each. Chavez finished 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

River Scott earned the win for the Shrimp (14-16, 2-1 second half), allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Evan Clark pitched one perfect inning with a strikeout, while Sebastian Gonzalez pitched the final four frames, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven batters and walking none.