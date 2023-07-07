July 06, 2023
Pistol Shrimp hit three homers in win over Chillicothe Paints

By Kevin Chlum
The Pistol Shrimp will call Veteran’s Park in Peru home for the upcoming season as both the organization and the city are hopeful to work together for many years to come.

(Courtesy)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp belted three home runs Thursday to power them to a 6-3 victory over the defending Prospect League champion Chillicothe Paints at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Kedren Kinzie blasted a two-out, two-run home run in the second inning to give the Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

The Paints tied it with a two-run homer by Nate Dorinsky in the fourth.

The Shirmp took the lead for good with a three-run fifth inning.

Zach Lane smacked a solo home run with one out in the fifth. Nico Azpilceuta scored on a wild pitch and Nick Chavez hit an RBI single to give the Shrimp a 5-2 lead.

Illinois Valley added an insurance run in the sixth on a solo homer by Max Handron.

Lane had a double and a homer, while Azpilcueta and Tobey Jackson also had two hits each. Chavez finished 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

River Scott earned the win for the Shrimp (14-16, 2-1 second half), allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Evan Clark pitched one perfect inning with a strikeout, while Sebastian Gonzalez pitched the final four frames, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven batters and walking none.