Pistol Shrimp’s rally falls short against Hoots

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored four runs in the final three innings Wednesday, but their rally fell short in an 8-7 loss to the O’Fallon Hoots in O’Fallon, Mo.

The Shrimp struk first when Brendan Comerford hit an RBI double in the top of the third, but the Hoots responded with five runs in the bottom half, highlighted by a three-run homer from J Meyer.

Each team scored a pair of runs in the fourth before the Hoots scored a run in the sixth for an 8-3 lead.

Evan Evola drew a bases loaded walk for the Shrimp in the seventh.

In the eighth, Louis Perona hit an RBI single and Zach Lane drew a bases-loaded walk to pull the Shrimp within 8-6.

Tobey Jackson and Alton Gyselman hit back-to-back singles to open the ninth and Justin Rios followed with a sacrifice bunt.

Xander Sielken brought in a run with a groundout to close the gap to one, but the game ended with a strikeout.

Gyselman was 3 for 4 with two runs for the Shrimp, while Jackson finished 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI.

Daniel Strohm started on the mound and took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

The Pistol Shrimp (7-11) and Hoots (8-8) meet again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in O’Fallon.