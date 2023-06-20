Earlville father and son charged in meth bust

A rural Earlville man and his son face felony drug charges after a Monday raid of their home by the task force.

Lynnard F. Farley (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Roger E. Farley, 62, and Lynnard F. Farley, 30, both of 4273 E. 16th Road, Earlville were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver.

They were charged Monday after agents of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, executed a La Salle County search warrant of the Farley residence. There, agents located about 15 grams of purported methamphetamine along with numerous items associated with the packaging and sale of methamphetamine.

Roger Farley’s charge is a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison. Bond was set at $250,000.

Lynnard Farley’s charge is a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years. Bond was set at $200,000.