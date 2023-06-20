Arukah Institute of Healing ends SMH affiliation in wake of Spring Valley hospital closure

In response to the closure of the Spring Valley hospital, Arukah Institute of Healing has issued a statement regarding its partnership with St. Margaret’s Health.

“We want to assure the community that Arukah Institute of Healing is not affiliated with SMH operations and SMH’s closing locations will not impact our services or operations,” the organization said in a news release.

“The behavioral health care services offered through a program in partnership with SMH will continue to operate independently, with Arukah as the sole operator.”

Arukah said it began a partnership with SMH in 2021 to offer a range of behavioral health services. The two organizations have operated independently of each other as Arukah plans to proceed with operations in its Princeton location.

Arukah’s mission is to provide patient-centered therapeutic, crisis and wellness services including prevention, treatment and recovery in rural communities.

Arukah added it is not in the process of closing, but rather is actively planning to expand its staff of 42 in 2023. The organization is also working on additional sites in La Salle County while remaining committed to serving Bureau, Putnam, La Salle, Marshall and Grundy counties.

Arukah served 10,514 adults and 3,750 children in its most recent grant year from Feb. 15, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. Arukah projects this number to continue to increase in the future.

The organization is funded through a combination of federal and state grants, insurance reimbursement, partnership agreements and public and private donations.

For information, email info@arukahinstitute.org.