Peru officers honored for saving woman’s life

Two Peru police officers were honored Monday for their swift response to a resident with a medical condition, and which likely saved the woman’s life.

The outcome may have been very different. — Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond addressed the Peru City Council and then presented Life Saving Awards to Officer Bill Sommer and Officer Hunter Wright. Last month, both administered life-savings care to a woman at a time when ambulances were not proximate and which might have arrived too late.

“Without the quick response, professional training and caring and compassion for the patient by these officers, the outcome may have been very different,” Raymond said.

Life Saving Awards Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond confers Life Saving Awards on two officers who last month saved a woman's life. (Tom Collins)

Separately, Peru police are acquiring their first body cameras – and with plenty of time to work out the kinks before implementation.

The council voted 8-0 to approve the purchase of body-worn cameras along with two in-car camera systems from Motorola Solutions. The first-year installment is $23,050, to be followed by payments during a four-year span totaling $86,370.

This was no discretionary expense: Peru police have a hard deadline of Jan. 1, 2025, to implement body cameras and will use the months ahead for troubleshooting.

Finally, Mayor Ken Kolowski swore in Firefighter Ryan Frank, a longtime Princeton resident (born in Peru) who recently earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University and after accruing fire and EMS experience.

“He is extremely honored and excited to serve the community of the city of Peru,” said Fire Chief Jeff King.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski (left) swears in Firefighter Ryan Frank on Monday, April 10, 2023. Frank is a longtime Princeton resident (born in Peru) who recently earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University. (Tom Collins)

In other matters, the council:

Proclaimed April 9-15 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Executed the Joint Funding Agreement for the Safe Routes to School project extending sidewalks from Parkside School to the Sycamore Lakes subdivision

Approved reinvesting $235,000 into a CD with Parkway Bank & Trust at 5.1% for 12 months