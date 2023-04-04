June 8 the date Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame inducting Class of 2023

Local sports fans can circle June 8 on their calendars, as what has become an annual tradition of celebrating the Illinois Valley’s top athletes will return.

The Shaw Local Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting its fourth class on a night food, drinks, honors and memories are all on the menu.

The 2023 inductee banquet will take place 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St. in La Salle. Doors will open at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the inductions and storytelling will commence immediately after.

Tickets are available by visiting https://www.shawmediaevents.com/e/2023-shaw-media-illinois-valley-sports-hall-of-fam.

This year’s class will be revealed in Shaw Media publications including the Bureau County Republican, the NewsTribune, the Putnam County Record and The Times as well as on social media throughout the coming weeks. The previous years’ inductees are a virtual who’s who of Illinois Valley sports history.

“Our area is filled with a great history of athletic success from individual athletes to teams to coaches,” Jared Bell, of Shaw Local, said. “Our Hall of Fame Class of 2023 continues to showcase the success of our region in all sorts of sports and accomplishments.”

Members of the 1983 Streator softball team are inducted into the Shaw Local Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame at the Auditorium Ballroom downtown La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Previous inductees to the Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame have included:

• Joe Rutgens, La Salle-Peru

• Eric Siebert, La Salle-Peru

• J.A. Happ, St. Bede

• Shawn Jeppson, Hall

• Kailey Klein, Hall

• Steve Safranski, Putnam County

• Bill Brown, Mendota

• Nicole (Coates) Schaefbauer, Princeton

• Gil Love, Ottawa

• Bill Novak, Ottawa

• Bob Guyette, Marquette

• Doug Dieken, Streator

• Chuck Rolinski, Toluca

• 1979 IVCC Football Team

• 1995 Hall Football Team

• Louis Rios (Lanny Slevin Lifetime Achievement Award)

• 1925 La Salle-Peru Football Team (Legacy Award)

• Dean Riley, Ottawa/IVCC

• Jerry Zielinski, Putnam County

• Joe Ruklick, Princeton

• Ken Gorgal, St. Bede

• Zami (Mogill) Hay, Streator

• Mike Goff, La Salle-Peru

• Ray Jauch, Mendota

• Ron Zagar, DePue

• D.J. Glynn, Hall

• 1985-86 Ohio Boys Basketball Team

• Gary Novak, La Salle-Peru

• Mary Dagraedt (Lanny Slevin Lifetime Achievement Award)

• Art Kimball (Distinguished Media Award)

• Lowell “Pops” Dale (Legacy Award)

• 1945 Walnut Football Team (Legacy Award)

• Leo Cahill, La Salle-Peru

• Lew Flinn, Princeton

* “Chips” Giovanine, Bureau/La Salle-Peru

• Willie Hanson, Mendota

• Vince McMahon, IVCC

• Jim Mini, St. Bede

• Carol Pratt, Fieldcrest/Putnam County

• John Skibinski, La Salle-Peru

• Gary Vicini, Hall

• “Rusty” Wells, Ottawa

• 1988 St. Bede Baseball Team

• 1983 Streator Softball Team

• Howard Fellows (Legacy Award)

• Richard Nesti (Legacy Award)

• “Bo” Windy (Lanny Slevin Lifetime Achievement Award)

“Our Hall of Fame Class of 2023 continues to showcase the success of our region in all sorts of sports and accomplishments.” — Jared Bell, Shaw Local

The Class of 2023 promises to only enhance and add to that list of local sports luminaries.

“The event is such a special evening for anyone who attends,” said Jeanette Smith, Shaw Media regional advertising director and co-creator of the IV Sports Hall of Fame Committee. “By honoring the inductees, we get a glimpse into the history of sports in our area. We hear stories of who these athletes were, what they accomplished and where they are now.

“Not a sports fan? That is OK, it’s so much more than just a sports banquet. It’s about the human-interest side as well.″

Businesses that would like to sponsor the IV Sports Hall of Fame can contact Smith at jmsmith@shawmedia.com or 815-220-6948.

Nominations are open for consideration as future inductees by contacting Bell at jbell@shawmedia.com or 815-220-6953.