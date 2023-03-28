Peru Catholic School honor roll, 3rd quarter 2022-2023

Peru Catholic School released its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2022-23 school year.
High Honor Roll
Sixth grade
Beatrice Affelt, A. J. Barto, Tegan Brandt, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Emma Kenney, Gavin Lamboley and Bernadette Larson
Seventh grade
Gabby Carden, Ty Carls, Ayla Coventry, Clare Domyancich, Kalista Frost, Jadyn Leone, Valeria Mendez and Graham Ross
Eighth grade
Niko Pappas-Anniballi, Chloe Brandt, Luke Bryant, Leah Burkart, Grace Gahan, Brennen Hirst, Hayden Hubinsky, Ella Lamboley, Emma Mavity, Jaxson Pinter, Noah Plym, Olivia Ross, Ranbir Saini, Ishvir Singh and Bryce Stuepfert
Honor Roll
Seventh grade
Theodora Pappas-Anniballi, Leah Griggs and Nelle Potthoff
Eighth grade
Cecilia Giacalone, Gavin Gillan, Steven Selders and Macy Strauch