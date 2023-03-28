March 28, 2023
Peru Catholic School honor roll, 3rd quarter 2022-2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Peru Catholic School

Peru Catholic School released its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2022-23 school year. (Photo provided by Kathy Ragan)

High Honor Roll

Sixth grade

Beatrice Affelt, A. J. Barto, Tegan Brandt, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Emma Kenney, Gavin Lamboley and Bernadette Larson

Seventh grade

Gabby Carden, Ty Carls, Ayla Coventry, Clare Domyancich, Kalista Frost, Jadyn Leone, Valeria Mendez and Graham Ross

Eighth grade

Niko Pappas-Anniballi, Chloe Brandt, Luke Bryant, Leah Burkart, Grace Gahan, Brennen Hirst, Hayden Hubinsky, Ella Lamboley, Emma Mavity, Jaxson Pinter, Noah Plym, Olivia Ross, Ranbir Saini, Ishvir Singh and Bryce Stuepfert

Honor Roll

Seventh grade

Theodora Pappas-Anniballi, Leah Griggs and Nelle Potthoff

Eighth grade

Cecilia Giacalone, Gavin Gillan, Steven Selders and Macy Strauch