Carus ‘refuses’ to name its insurance provider, La Salle city officials say

La Salle city officials said Carus will not tell the city who their insurance provider is handling claims following the Jan. 11 chemical fire.

Deputy City Clerk Brent Bader asked Carus who their insurance provider is and said they declined to tell him. According to Bader, Carus doesn’t want residents going directly to the insurance company.

“Because we work with several insurance providers and we wanted to avoid unnecessary confusion while streamlining the process, we worked with them to hire the Davies Group to facilitate all claims,” Carus said in a statement Friday.

The Davies Group is a third-party agency that specializes in claims administration support, among other specialties in risk and insurance. Carus said the Davies Group is working with their insurance partners to handle claims.

“I assume Carus, as a good partner of the city of La Salle, would’ve presented who’s insuring them. So that’s an issue. It’s a huge issue to residents of the city of La Salle and an affront to a sitting alderman,” said Alderman Bob Thompson.

He later added: “They refused the city of La Salle a request as to who their insurance carrier is.”

Thompson, who has professional experience working in the insurance industry, said he spent most of the day Friday on the phone with different people and agencies. Without knowing who the insurance provider is, Thompson said there’s no way to know whether the insurance adjusters coming to residents’ homes are associated with a state licensed insurance company.

Thompson said he recommends citizens not to talk to anyone who comes to their door unless they show they’re representing a licensed company.

“Make sure you’re getting identification, make sure you’re getting credentials,” said La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove.

Carus said the identity of the adjuster can be verified using the insurance claim number upon arrival of the home.

“Every individual who files a claim receives an email with a personalized claim number and the adjuster’s name,” according to a statement from Carus. “Residents can request that the adjuster verify their name and the resident’s claim number prior to inspecting their home.”

Grove said he and other city officials thought it was “unusual” Carus didn’t disclose the name of its insurance provider.

“We reached out to (Carus) on our residents behalf and on our own behalf to make sure we recoup some expenses from the fire and some testing we’ve been doing, and we want to know how to process those claims,” Grove said.

Carus said Friday the company has several insurance providers and is not self insured.

If residents have questions or concerns, Grove said to contact City Hall at 815-223-3755 or the La Salle Police Department at 815-223-2131.