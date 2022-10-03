Double the honor: Identical twin veterans headed to D.C. aboard Oct. 4 honor flight

Doug (left) and Larry "Mick" Hartley review notes from service in the Vietnam War. The identical twins served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Though they weren't in combat assignments — they were specialists who fixed helicopters — their base was shelled and they might have been named on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which they will visit Tuesday during an Honor Flight. They are believed to be the first twins to participate aboard a flight from the Quad Cities. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)