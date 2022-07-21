Maitri Path to Wellness receives 2 grants to establish halfway house in Peru

Maitri Path to Wellness in La Salle is the recipient of two grants that will support establishment of residential substance use and co-occurring disorder recovery in La Salle County.

Grant dollars will support the establishment of a new residential (halfway house) facility within the La Salle County area that will offer housing and support services for those experiencing a transition outside of the criminal justice system with a substance use disorder as well as those transitioning from an inpatient substance use disorder facility.

Maitri Path to Wellness has acquired the building located at 710 Peoria St. in Peru for this effort.

Once renovated and rehabbed, the center, Wellness And Recovery with Maitri (WARM) aims to provide 24 beds for men and women recovering from a substance use and/or co-occurring mental health issues including those exiting the criminal justice system that are. Housing is intended to be transitional and activities center around the provision of appropriate supportive services to facilitate successful transitions to permanent housing and lifestyles. Approximately six new full-time positions will be created in this undertaking.

The funding comes from the Illinois Housing Development Authority under its Housing for Justice Involved Individuals Program.

Located in La Salle, Maitri Path to Wellness is a mental health counseling practice providing individual psychotherapy counseling in a supportive environment. Maitri Path to Wellness centers its practice toward assisting individuals challenged with addictions, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, grief and life transitions.

Maitri’s focus is on an helping an individual find solutions to meet their needs through individual psychotherapy counseling, accelerated resolution therapy, SAP evaluations and individual/group substance use disorder counseling.

Maitri Path to Wellness recognized the continuing effort being driven by Starved Rock Country Community Foundation as fiscal agent. The SRCCF accepts donations toward making this project possible and successful.